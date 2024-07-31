Coventry City hijack Hull City’s bid to sign 25-year-old West Brom star

Coventry City are gearing up for another year of Championship football this summer and will be hoping to climb into the top six this time around.

They will be joined by Hull City, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs, and West Brom, who lost in the play-off semi final, in the second tier.

Thomas-Asante, 25, has appeared likely to leave the Hawthorns for a while this summer and reports yesterday claimed Hull City had agreed a deal to sign the striker for around £3m.

Now, in a shocking twist of events, Coventry City have reportedly hijacked the deal as the striker was set to travel to Hull City to complete his transfer.

The report states West Brom granted him permission to make the swap and he will now have a medical at the Sky Blues today ahead of a permanent transfer.

A huge blow

Hull City will be speechless after this chain of events.

They seemed destined to add Thomas-Asante to their ranks in a move which would have added cover and quality in a position that needed it for the Tigers.

For West Brom last season, Thomas-Asante scored 11 and assisted two in 41 second tier outings. He made the move to the Baggies from Salford City in 2022 after putting in some top performances in League Two.

Coventry City are now set to benefit from his quality as they look to add even more power to their forward line ahead of this season.

Moving forward

Hull City dismissed Liam Rosenior after last season and have replaced him with Tim Walter.

He has seen several key players leave his side already since joining and now this has dealt them a further, unnecessary transfer blow.

The Tigers have their sights set on a top six finish, but their summer window has been a tough one so far and there are clubs that seem in a much stronger position than they are currently in at the moment.

However, the window doesn’t shut for another four weeks and the Tigers do have time to pursue another striking option. It will be interesting to see how quick they react to this blow, but it is important they remain committed to bringing in the best possible option and don’t rush any transfer.

Hull City begin their season with a home clash against Bristol City next week.

Elsewhere, Coventry City travel away to face Stoke City and West Brom make the trip to Loftus Road to face QPR.