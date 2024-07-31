Chesterfield target joins new club on three-year deal from Premier League new boys

Chesterfield have looked into landing the defender this summer following their promotion from the National League, according to a report by TWTD. However, he has now completed a switch to the Scottish Premiership.

Ndaba, 24, spent last season on loan at Rugby Park under former Bristol City boss Derek McInnes and has now returned there on a permanent basis. He has penned a three-year deal.

He has told Kilmarnock’s website: “I am delighted to be back, I am really happy to get it over the line. It’s always Kilmarnock I wanted to come to, other teams were interested but obviously I have a good relationship with the manager and speaking to him helped me decide this is a good step in my career and can help me push forward.

“Last season was the best of my career, we had a really good year and obviously qualified for Europe, I hope we can do that again. That’s the aim for me, I want to keep pushing on and hopefully the club can push on.”

Chesterfield target joins new club

Chesterfield could have seen Ndaba as someone to bolster their defensive department. They will now need to look elsewhere for reinforcements in his position though.

The Dublin-born man played for Palmerstown and Cherry Orchard before moving over to England as a youngster.

Ipswich Town signed him in 2016 and he has been on the books at Portman Road for the last eight years.

He played five times for their first-team and still had another year left on his deal. The Tractor Boys were promoted to the Premier League in the last campaign and have allowed him to head out the exit door full-time now.

Ndaba had loan spells away at Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Ayr United, Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town to get some experience under his belt before linking up with Kilmarnock last year.

He went on to play 35 matches for Killie last term, 26 of which came in the league, and he has now gone back there.

What next for Chesterfield

Chesterfield have the chance to sign more players before the deadline in late August.

The Spirerites have snapped up the likes of Paddy Madden, Kane Drummond, Chey Dunkley, Tim Akinola and Lewis Gordon to bolster their ranks.

They face a home clash against Swindon Town in their opening game and have a friendly against Scunthorpe United to get through first.