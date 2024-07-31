Cardiff City target undergoing medical in Wales now ahead of proposed free transfer

Cardiff City target Anwar El Ghazi is having his medical with the Bluebirds today ahead of a free transfer this summer, as per Patrick Berger

Cardiff City are preparing for a second season under Turkish boss Erol Bulut.

In his first year in charge he managed to take the Bluebirds from relegation candidates to a mid-table finish in the Championship.

They impressed many last season, but maintaining those performance levels is never easy.

However, they’ve had a positive summer window so far and another signing is edging closer.

El Ghazi, 29, didn’t play regular football last season and reports yesterday claimed he was in talks with German club Mainz over terminating his contract so he could pursue a move to Cardiff City this summer.

Now, an update from Berger has said his contract has been terminated and he’s undergoing a medical in Wales now with an agreement secured on personal terms ahead of a one year contract.

Anwar El Ghazi (29/🇳🇱) has terminated his contract with FSV Mainz 05 to pursue a move to Cardiff City as a free agent. He’s having medical check right now. Agreement on personal terms over a one-year-deal. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



But the difficult El Ghazi case could end up in court… 🔴⚪️… — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) July 31, 2024

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

An interesting addition

Cardiff City fans probably didn’t expect to be welcoming the former Aston Villa and Everton man to their club this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it could be a very shrewd bit of business on a free as he brings a wealth of experience and on his day, a lot of quality.

He has played 31 second tier games before, contributing to 11 goals throughout. The 29-year-old also has 73 top flight appearances in England under his belt, contributing to 20 goals and 94 Eredivisie outings to his name, contributing to 42 goals.

It’s a low risk move for the Bluebirds who are only committing to an initial one year move. This means they are striking a relatively cheap deal with little financial worry. It also gives El Ghazi an extra incentive to perform well as he knows in 12 months time his future could well be on the line.

The season ahead

Cardiff City could surprise many again and take another step closer to the top six this year. However, just because they have made some positive signings doesn’t mean it will all come together.

Bulut will be working hard over the next two weeks to ensure his squad is as best equipped as possible to deal with the large and draining demands of the Championship.

El Ghazi may take sometime to get up to speed, however if Bulut can get him firing then they are adding someone to their ranks that could well be classed as too good for the second tier on his day.

It will be interesting to see how Cardiff City start their campaign when they face Sunderland at home next weekend. A strong start would give them the momentum that their summer business warrants.