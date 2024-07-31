Bromley poised to bring in Championship man

Bromley are set to land the winger on a temporary basis as they prepare for the start of the new League Two season. They were promoted from the National League in the last campaign and face an away trip to Harrogate Town on the opening day next weekend.

Image courtesy of: REBECCA NADEN/REUTERS.

Congreve, 20, is under contract at Swansea City until June 2025 meaning he is due to become a free agent next year as things stand. A temporary exit will help him get some regular football under his belt to boost his development.

According to BBC Sport, he is heading to Hayes Lane for a new challenge. Should the Ravens get a move over the line, he would give them more competition and depth in their squad and another option to pick from going forward which would be useful.

Congreve has been on the books at Swansea City for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for the Welsh side at various different youth levels and was handed his first professional contract back in March 2022.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

The Wales youth international, who has most recently represented his country at Under-21’s level, made his first-team debut for the Swans in a Championship clash against Blackpool a couple of years ago.

He has since made 15 appearances in all competitions for them to date but saw his game time dry up last term.

His chances of breaking into Luke Williams’ side in the upcoming season are slim due to the options that they have in his position. Therefore, a move to Bromley on a temporary basis would suit all parties involved.

Congreve has never been loaned out by Swansea City so needs to experience regular senior football.

New chapter for Bromley

Bromley are heading into uncharted waters in the Football League and will be looking to establish themselves in the fourth tier.

Survival is the aim for them and they will be eager to start with a positive result against Harrogate Town next Saturday. In the meantime, they have a friendly against Aldershot Town this weekend.

Andy Woodman has delved into the market already this summer to bring in the likes of Sam Long, Taylor Foran, Marcus Dinanga, Omar Sowunmi, Lewis Leigh, Kamarl Grant and Danny Imray to bolster his ranks.

Swansea City’s Congreve could be next through the door and would give Bromley something different. As well as on the wing, he can also play in an attacking midfield role.