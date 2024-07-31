Free agent signs for new club after Bristol City exit

Weston-super-Mare have signed Dylan Kadji following his exit from Bristol City , as announced by their official club website

The non-league side have snapped up the midfielder on a permanent basis ahead of the new 2024/25 season. Bristol City made the tough decision to release him at the end of the last campaign.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Kadji, 20, officially became a free agent in late June and has been weighing up his options over recent times. He has now landed himself a new club.

Weston-super-Mare boss Scott Bartlett has told their website: “Dylan has had an outstanding education at Bristol City and is a very talented player. He is an excellent addition to us and one we have no doubt will move back up the football pyramid”.

Bristol City confirmed his exit on their retained list in May along with Ben Acey, Zac Bell, McIntosh Boyd, Marlee Francois, Callum Hutton, Duncan Idehen, Harry Leeson, Harvey Wiles-Richards, Matty James, Andi Weimann and Andy King.

Departed Bristol City man lands new home

Prior to his exit, Kadji had been on the books at Bristol City for his whole career to date.

He rose up through the academy ranks of the Championship side and went on to represent them at various different youth levels.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The prospect penned his first professional deal in 2021 and went on to play four times for their first-team in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

Kadji had loan spells away from Ashton Gate at Bath City, Swindon Town, Forest Green Rovers and Aldershot Town to get some experience under his belt.

He spent the second-half of last term with the latter but has since cut ties with Bristol City.

His move to Weston-super-Mare now is a chance to get regular football and show what he can do.

Kadji’s pathway into the Robins’ team was blocked due to the options that they have at their disposal in his position.

What now for Bristol City

Liam Manning’s side head to Hull City on the opening day next weekend.

Kadji has left behind a Bristol City team who will be confident ahead of the new season as they look to compete in the top half.

They have delved into the market to sign the likes of Sinclair Armstrong and Fally Mayulu to bolster their ranks.

The Robins have had a few friendlies recently against Newport County, Aldershot Town, Cheltenham Town and Exeter City as they get back up to speed. They have one more to get through against Willem II before heading to the MKM Stadium.