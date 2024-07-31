Bolton Wanderers face competition in pursuit of attacker target

Bolton Wanderers face competition in pursuit of Kilmarnock winger Daniel Armstrong with ‘other clubs’ in for him, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a swoop for the Scottish Premiership attacker this summer. According to the Daily Mail (via the Daily Record), they had two bids rejected for him earlier this month, with the best one being in the region of £400,000.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Armstrong, 26, may have been identified by the Trotters as someone to bolster their attacking department ahead of the new season. His contract at Kilmarnock expires next year and his long-term future with Derek McInnes’ side is up in the air at the moment amid attention from elsewhere in this window.

In this latest update regarding his situation, in a reply to a subscriber, Nixon has suggested on his Patreon that he has some other teams interested in him right now. The identity of these potential suitors are yet to be known at this stage.

Bolton Wanderers transfer pursuit latest

Having seen a couple of offers rebuffed already, Bolton Wanderers may need to get their skates on in this particular chase, if they are still keen on landing Armstrong.

They will need to fork out more money to secure his signature.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

The Scotsman has been a key player for Kilmarnock since joining them in 2021.

He helped them gain promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first year at Rugby Park and has since adapted with ease to the step up to the top flight.

Armstrong has made 122 appearances for Killie in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 22 goals, nine of which came in the last campaign.

His current side risk losing him for free in June 2025 if they don’t sell him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

He started his career at Hamilton Academical but was snapped up by Wolves as a youngster.

Armstrong spent three years in the Midlands but didn’t make a first-team appearance at Molinuex.

Raith Rovers subsequently lured him back up the border to Scotland in 2018 after a loan at Dunfermline Athletic and he ended up having two separate stints at Stark’s Park, with a spell at Ross County sandwiched in between, before his move to Kilmarnock.

What next for Bolton Wanderers

Time will tell whether Bolton Wanderers go back in for Armstrong.

Promotion is the aim for the Trotters next term and they have the chance to bring in more players before the end of the window in late August.