Blackburn Rovers unlikely to sign Premier League midfielder

Blackburn Rovers are unlikely to bring Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari back to the club this summer, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Blackburn Rovers have used the loan market regularly over the years and they returned to it once again in January, bringing midfielder Ayari in from Brighton.

The young Swede had spent the first half of the season with Championship rivals Coventry City. However, having played only 13 times for Mark Robins’ side, it was decided a change of scenery could benefit the youngster.

However, the switch to Ewood Park didn’t bring an increase in action. In fact, Ayari played only 13 times for Rovers too, chipping in with one assist along the way.

Nevertheless, upon the end of his Blackburn Rovers loan, it was suggested by the Brighton man that John Eustace wanted to bring him back to the club in the summer.

No such move has come to fruition at this stage, and writing on X, reporter Alan Nixon has deemed the move as ‘unlikely’ when quizzed. He wrote:

Ayari remains on the books at Brighton and is under contract until 2027. Time will tell whether a new move awaits or if he figures in the plans of new boss Fabian Hurzeler.

What did Ayari say?

It remains unknown whether Blackburn Rovers made an attempt to bring Ayari back and a deal couldn’t be struck.

It would be understandable if Brighton didn’t see a reunion as the right move for the midfielder given his limited action earlier this year. However, going by what Ayari said earlier this summer, it was something Eustace was keen on.

Speaking to Expressen, Ayari said of a potential return:

“It was a good loan. I didn’t get to play as much as I wanted but every time I got to jump in, I did well and they appreciated what I did.

“I spoke to the coach before I left and he wants me back there, but we will see what happens.

“I think it is time for me to play and develop even more, that is the most important thing.”

Better looking elsewhere

Ayari is no doubt a talented player. As a prospect signed and developed by Brighton after making his breakthrough in Sweden, he’s widely tipped to become a solid midfield player in the years to come.

However, his spells at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers didn’t really go as hoped.

He showed moments of his ability for both clubs but never really put in an inspiring performance, and none which would really warrant a swoop to reunite with him this summer considering he wasn’t able to earn a starting spot under Eustace.

For all parties, it will be better if Ayari heads elsewhere.

The 20-year-old will be able to find more game time at another club and given that he couldn’t hold down a place in the XI at Rovers, they’ll be confident of finding a stronger option in the middle of the park if they see fit.