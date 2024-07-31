Update emerges as Blackburn Rovers chase released Norwich City man

Blackburn Rovers still have ‘work to do’ on a deal for free agent centre-back Danny Batth, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Blackburn Rovers have endured a frustrating summer for the most part, but it will be hoped things are finally starting to fall into place as the new season moves closer and closer.

It took a while for a serious breakthrough on the transfer front. However, things are ramping up, and additions at the heart of defence are next on the radar for John Eustace and co.

It has been well-documented that talks to re-sign Kyle McFadzean have been ongoing. Another veteran centre-back is wanted though with previous target and free agent Danny Batth linked.

Norwich City let the 33-year-old go at the end of the season and after pursing a deal last summer, Blackburn Rovers are keen to bring him to Ewood Park again.

Now, writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has offered an update on proceedings.

He states that there remains ‘work to do’ in the push to sign Batth on a free transfer. No transfer fee is required to bring him in but an agreement is not in place yet as Eustace looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

A leader at the back

Some may argue that another senior figure in defence won’t be needed if McFadzean re-signs. While younger, Dom Hyam is another vastly experienced centre-back at the level and has proven himself to be a leader with Blackburn Rovers.

However, Eustace is keen to add some real pedigree to his ranks, and Batth has that in droves.

The centre-back has spent almost his entire career in the Championship, playing 316 times in the division. Batth also has 126 League One appearances to his name having played for the likes of Wolves, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and, most recently, Norwich City.

On a free transfer, there’s few players still on the market who can match Batth’s level of experience. That makes him a good option for Rovers, who look to be splashing the cash in other areas of the pitch.

Business picking up

After a concerning lack of signings, Blackburn Rovers have announced two signings within less than a day of one another.

On Tuesday evening, the arrival of Senegalese striker Makhtar Gueye was confirmed. He has joined from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, while Japanese attacker Yuki Ohashi has also seen his signing confirmed.

Between those two, it will be hoped Eustace has added some much-needed attacking threat to his side.

The heavy reliance on the sought-after Sammie Szmodics could not continue, so hopefully the burden will be shared next time around as Eustace looks to lift the side back up the Championship table.