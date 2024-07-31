Free agent to undergo Blackburn Rovers medical after triple signing announcement

Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Danny Batth with Elliott Jackson reporting the centre-back is set to undergo a medical.

Blackburn Rovers have endured a largely frustrating summer transfer window to date with limited funds and rumours over exits impacting proceedings.

However, there has been a long-awaited flurry in business of late.

Since Tuesday night, three new signings have been confirmed. Makhtar Gueye’s arrival from RWD Molenbeek was announced first and deals for Yuki Ohashi and youngster Exauce Mafoumbi have since been sealed.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Now, it seems as though a long-term target may well follow them through the door soon.

Writing on X, reporter Elliott Jackson has revealed that Blackburn Rovers have agreed terms to sign free agent centre-back Danny Batth. A medical is expected to take place within the next two days as John Eustace further bolsters his backline.

🚨 #Rovers have agreed terms with Danny Batth. Medical expected in the next 48 hours ahead of becoming their third summer signing.



More to follow @blackburnrovers shortly. pic.twitter.com/gdB4YZdOvx — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) July 31, 2024

Batth was wanted at Ewood Park last summer but ended up heading to Norwich City. After he became a free agent again at the end of last season though, Rovers look to have finally got their man.

It will be hoped the medical can be completed with no unforeseen hitches and Batth can come onboard in ample time before the season-opener next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Another body at the back

Batth will bring leadership and pedigree to the Blackburn Rovers backline in abundance.

With over 300 Championship appearances to his name, and another 126 in League One, there are few free agents still on the market who can match his experience. It’s something Eustace has been determined to add to his squad this summer and this signing is the first real mark of that.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Between him and the potential re-signing of Kyle McFadzean, Rovers may well have their centre-back options for the new season nailed down.

Dom Hyam, Hayden Carter, Connor O’Riordan and Pat Gamble are fit and available while Scott Wharton is out for the long-term. Another signing may be made to avoid relying too heavily on youngsters O’Riordan and Gamble, potentially freeing one of them to head out on loan.

Much-needed incomings

Blackburn Rovers have needed an influx of signings like this. Not only to strengthen Eustace’s ranks, but for the sake of morale too.

Fans had been growing concerned that they were being left behind in preparations for the new season and some within the club could have been forgiven for feeling a little worried as Championship rivals announce signing after signing.

The impending Batth signing after the triple deal for Gueye, Ohashi and Mafoumbi will certainly please all associated with Rovers though.

It will be hoped more signings are to follow, as the business can’t stop there if Eustace is to lift this side further up the division next season.