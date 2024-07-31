Barnsley agree permanent deal for Blackburn Rovers prospect

Blackburn Rovers have seen a whole host of academy players come through their ranks over the years.

Some remain in the first-team picture at Ewood Park to this day while others have taken their talents elsewhere, be it further up the leagues or to lower levels in search of regular minutes.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

It will be hoped some new stars can emerge this season as John Eustace embarks on his first full campaign at the helm. Following a fruitful loan spell at Motherwell, left-back Georgie Gent has been among those tipped for a breakthrough.

However, it now looks as though the 20-year-old will be heading elsewhere.

Writing on X, local reporter Elliott Jackson has revealed that League One side Barnsley have agreed to sign Blackburn Rovers talent Gent on a permanent basis.

Further details of the move are yet to emerge, but a deal is in place for him to move to Oakwell for good after entering the last 12 months of his deal in East Lancashire.

🚨Exclusive: Georgie Gent is joining Barnsley in a permanent deal.



Deal agreed with #Rovers for the 20-year-old, who was in the last year of his deal.



More shortly @blackburnrovers. — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) July 31, 2024

The move will bring an end to a five-year stay at Rovers for Gent, who was previously on the books in the Manchester City academy.

Rovers hope

Having performed well in the Blackburn Rovers academy prior to a highly successful loan in Scotland with Motherwell, many hoped Gent would in line for a role in the first-team back in East Lancashire looking forward.

Alas, it looks as though that won’t be the case with a move to Barnsley on the cards.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The Manchester-born youngster could have been solid cover and competition for main left-sided player Harry Pickering. He offers a similar energy and attacking intent and may have been one to develop for a starting role in the years to come.

However, with a year left on his contract, this deal sees Rovers get a fee for a player who perhaps preferred to move on elsewhere for good. At Barnsley, he’ll stand a better chance of spending this season as a starting player, which will be desired after his Motherwell loan.

Gent managed two goals and five assists in 31 games for the Scottish club.

Barnsley ’s transfer business

Darrell Clarke has been able to add a number of new players to his Barnsley squad since arriving earlier this summer.

Blackburn Rovers talent Gent will be the sixth signing at Oakwell this summer, and it will be hoped that more fresh faces are set to follow.

Ben Jackson, Marc Roberts, Connor Barratt and Conor Hourihane have all joined the Tykes on a permanent basis while Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Matthew Craig is in on loan.

There’s over a month remaining for the club to make more new signings but they’ll have to work quickly to get fresh faces in before the season opener against Mansfield Town next weekend.