Birmingham City remain in talks over £6m transfer amid Championship interest

Birmingham City remain in talks with Fulham over a potential £6m transfer for striker Jay Stansfield this summer, as per The Telegraph

Birmingham City are preparing for life in League One this season.

The Blues were relegated last time around with their fate sealed on the final day of the Championship campaign.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Chris Davies is the man at the helm of the Blues now and his side are looking to make their third tier stay a short one.

Stansfield, 21, spent last season on loan at Birmingham City. He scored 12 and assisted two in 43 Championship games whilst at the club.

Before that he had a spell in League One with Exeter City where he contributed to 16 goals in the third tier.

This summer he has been of interest to several Championship clubs. Hull City are the latest to test the waters with interest, and Cardiff City have also been monitoring the situation.

However, it is Birmingham City who are seemingly leading the way as they pursue a permanent deal for their former loanee this summer. The Blues remain in talks with Fulham despite the Championship interest ahead of a potential £6m transfer.

A statement of intent

Birmingham City have already made several top signings so far for League One this summer.

However, adding Stansfield to their ranks would be an unbelievable coup.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

The Fulham forward will be wanting regular game time this season and it seems unlikely he is to get that at Craven Cottage and he would be guaranteed that at Birmingham City.

This one may drag on a bit more though as Fulham must decide whether they’d be open to selling their striker or would they rather loan him to a second tier club this season.

No room for error

Davies is building a third tier super team at the moment.

He is about to embark on his first season in senior management and the pressure is on him. Because of the recruitment and resource available at Birmingham City anything other than them winning the league this year would be seen as quite a disappointing season.

Their aim will simply be to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking and avoid becoming stuck in the third tier like many other bigger clubs before them.

Sunderland and Portsmouth are two big examples of that, but it could be argued the Blues’ squad this year is better than any other League One side to come before them.