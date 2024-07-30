Bid accepted for West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday striker target

West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs to have been interested in Sory Kaba, and now a bid has been accepted for him, as per Canarias7

West Brom are gearing up for another year in the Championship.

The Baggies suffered relegation in 2021 and are yet to make their top flight return.

Last season Carlos Corberan’s outfit reached the play-off semi final but lost to the eventual winners Southampton.

Kaba, 29, spent part of the 2022/23 season on loan at Cardiff City. He played 17 second tier games for the Bluebirds, scoring eight goals and assisting another.

He returned to Las Palmas last summer and after a brief spell on loan at FC Midtjylland he returned to Spain where he played 20 games across all competitions and scored twice, assisting one more.

This summer he has been linked with several Championship clubs.

Cardiff City were said to have their eyes on him once again, whilst new-boys Sheffield United were monitoring the situation.

Their rivals Sheffield Wednesday were looking at Kaba to add to their forward options and West Brom were also interested in the striker.

But, now reports in Spain claim Las Palmas have accepted a bid, but the club is not named. The only detail is that it is British club and that likely leans towards it being one of the several Championship sides who have been interested in him.

Finding his feet

Last season Kaba struggled for form and he will be hoping to find the form he had at Cardiff City a couple of seasons ago.

The 29-year-old still has time to play his best football in the coming seasons and he has registered strong goal scoring campaigns in Belgium, Denmark, Spain and England across his career.

He has already had a taste of Championship football and it will be hoped that experience allows him to hit the ground running if a move to England does happen this summer.

A permanent switch would be the best thing for the player as after several loan spells he could do with settling down at a club.

A tough season ahead

The Championship is always a competitive tier, but all of the reportedly interested clubs will be hoping for a positive campaign this time around.

Cardiff City finished mid-table last season and under Erol Bulut the future looks bright for the Bluebirds in Wales.

West Brom will have aspirations of another top six finish under Corberan, whilst Sheffield United will also be eyeing promotion to the Premier League following their relegation last time out.

Meanwhile, the Owls are one of the most exciting teams in the division at the moment and Danny Rohl’s side will be looking to take the second tier by storm this year after surviving relegation on the final day back in May.