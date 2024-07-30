West Brom lodge fresh bid for 20-year-old midfielder, reporter claims

West Brom are in the market for more new signings after a fairly tame summer window to date.

Carlos Corberan has been able to add some fresh faces to his ranks. However, if the Baggies are to improve on last season’s 5th place finish and play-off disappointment, the Spaniard needs more backing in the transfer market.

It has been reported that one man on the radar is Northern Irish midfielder Isaac Price, who plays over in Belgium with Standard Liege. Reporter Sacha Tavolieri stated last week talks had taken place over a permanent deal with a potential €2m deal cited.

Now, Tavolieri has issued a fresh update on the West Brom pursuit.

He states on X that the Championship side have sent a new bid to Standard Liege for Price. The bid remains with the Jupiler Pro League outfit as they weigh up their response.

Price, born in Pontefract, is under contract with Standard until the summer of 2027. He joined from Everton last summer and has played 40 times across all competitions since, but their financial issues may pave the way for him to move back to England.

A welcome addition

West Brom have been able to make some positive additions in the transfer market this summer.

Only one signing has required a fee, that being Torbjorn Heggem. Paddy McNair is in on loan, while Joe Wildsmith and Ousmane Diakite were free transfer arrivals from Derby County and TSV Hartberg respectively.

Price would likely be the most expensive signing of the window to date, and the most eye-catching.

The 12-time Northern Irish international is a promising, well-rounded midfielder who has proven himself at a good level in Belgium. Despite that, the best years of his career remain ahead of him, and he may well spend them at The Hawthorns if the Baggies can strike a deal.

They now face a wait to see how Standard respond to the bid with new recruits needed before the campaign begins.

Corberan’s midfield options

In those two deeper midfield spots Corberan often lines up with, some depth wouldn’t go amiss.

West Brom look set to lose Okay Yokuslu with a Trabzonspor reunion lined up. That leaves new signing Diakite, Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby as the main men with John Swift better deployed further forward.

Price could be a great option in the middle of the park, though he can operate in a more advanced role and out on the right if needs be too.

At the right price, this could be an impressive addition to the midfield department at The Hawthorns.