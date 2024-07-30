West Brom midfielder signs three-year contract ahead of Hawthorns exit

West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu has signed a three year deal with a move to Trabzonspor set to be announced, as per Yunus Emre Sel

West Brom are preparing for another year in the Championship under Carlos Corberan.

The Spanish boss guided the Baggies to a top six finish last season, but they fell short in the play-offs losing over two legs to Southampton.

Now, West Brom are tasked with once again going for a top six finish and this time going one step further to achieve a Premier League return.

Yokuslu, 30, was first linked with a move to Turkey earlier this month.

He played 46 games in the second tier for the Baggies last season and was a consistent performer for Corberan.

Yokuslu spent his summer in Germany at the EUROs and despite interest from Championship rivals Hull City, it seems a move to Trabzonspor is finally set to be confirmed.

It has been reported that has signed a three year deal ahead of a transfer worth around £1.35m.

The right deal

Given his age and the fact he is in the final year of his Baggies contract then this isn’t the worst deal for West Brom.

They are losing a big player for a fee that is slightly below what someone like Yoksulu should be worth, but if reinvested sufficiently then it shouldn’t damage West Brom’s chances too much this season.

The transfer gives the midfielder a chance to return to his home country and potentially play out the final few years of his career at the top level whilst being closer to family in Turkey.

A long season

The top six race in the second tier is always riveting as a neutral, but tense and stressful to be involved in.

West Brom will need to remain consistent across the whole campaign to stand a chance of a play-off finish and whilst they have made some good moves so far this summer, there is still time for them to recruit further.

The transfer window shuts at the end of August and it will be hoped until then the Baggies’ recruitment team are searching for any late deals that could boost their chances of success this season.

It will be interesting to see if they target a midfielder to fill Yokuslu’s gap, or whether they go for another experienced head to help guide the dressing room in the absence of the 30-year-old.

West Brom were relegated from the Premier League in 2021 and it will be hoped this year is finally the season that they are able to return to the top flight of English football.