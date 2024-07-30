Free agent lands new home following West Brom exit

Drogheda United have signed Aaron Harper-Bailey following his exit from West Brom , as announced by their official club X account.

The League of Ireland outfit have landed the defender on a free transfer. West Brom decided against keeping hold of him at the end of last season and he has now secured himself a new home.

Image courtesy of: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS.

Harper-Bailey, 22, officially saw his contract at The Hawthorns expire in late June. He has been weighing up his options as a free agent over recent times.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Drogheda United have confirmed on X that they have landed him on a permanent deal. They are bottom of the Irish top flight at the moment and face a battle to stay up.

Kevin Docherty’s side finished 7th last year and have a couple of players on loan from Football League teams in goalkeeper Andrew Wogan from Stockport County and attacker Douglas James-Taylor from Walsall.

New home for ex- West Brom man

Harper-Bailey is a left-footed centre-back who played for Rushall Olympic before West Brom signed him back in 2022.

He never made a senior appearance for the Baggies but gained experience out on loan at Kidderminster Harriers in the National League in the last campaign.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The player was a key man for West Brom’s Under-21’s side and played 32 competitive matches at that level.

However, they opted not to keep hold of him this summer which has opened the door for him to move to Ireland for a new challenge.

His pathway into Carlos Corberan’s side was blocked to their senior options in his position.

Harper-Bailey wasn’t the only player to leave West Brom. Fellow development individuals like Jamie Andrews, Bradley Foster, Narel Phillips, Ruben Shakpoke, Cheick Kone and Jenson Sumnall also left.

Meanwhile, Yann M’Vila, Martin Kelly, Adam Reach, Nathaniel Chalobah and Erik Pieters departed, whilst Mikey Johnston, Andi Weimann, Pipa, and Callum Marshall went back to their parent clubs.

The Baggies’ first game of the new season is an away trip to QPR, followed by a Carabao Cup clash at Fleetwood Town of League Two.