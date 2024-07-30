3 players who must look to leave Watford before next season begins

Watford are looking to put their wrongs of last season to rights as they begin their first full season under rookie head coach Tom Cleverley.

Watford returned to the second tier of English football after suffering relegation during the 2021/22 season and since have struggled to mount a challenge to return to the Premier League, sinking into the obscurity of the Championship mid-table.

The Hornets are yet to properly find their feet in the division still, undertaking five managers over the last two seasons and finishing 11th and 15th respectively.

Despite a relatively thin squad at Cleverley’s disposal with additions still to come, a small group of players could benefit with a loan away or a permanent exit from Vicarage Road.

With just under a fortnight until the season begins, here are three Watford players who would benefit from moves away from Vicarage Road.

Jeremy Ngakia

Ngakia’s time at Watford has been relatively interesting at times but not exactly impactful, as the 23-year-old has struggled for gametime. That was especially the case towards the back end of last season.

The right wing-back joined the Hornets in 2020 on a free transfer following a successful spell with West Ham United and played a key role in the Hornets’ promotion winning campaign that same year.

However since then, Ngakia has struggled further and further for game time. He has fallen out of favour with the majority of managers who have arrived at London Colney, with the preferred option now England U20 international Ryan Andrews.

Despite signing a brand new contract this summer, a temporary exit on loan away from Vicarage Road could be the right option to revitalise his career again.

Francisco Sierralta

Similar to Ngakia, Sierralta’s time at Watford has also been not the most impactful spell. The centre-back has also struggled for action under Tom Cleverley.

Joining from sister club Udinese in the summer of 2020, the Chilean also played an integral role during the return to the Premier League that season, but since then his performances haven’t lived up to standards.

Although there are limited defensive options at the club, current head coach Cleverley has found more comfort in defender Mattie Pollock over the 27-year-old, whilst Sierralta has been stuck on the bench.

With minutes limited and no major place in the squad, Sierralta should also be another player looking at the exit door. He would likely go for a decent enough fee with three years still left on his contract.

Tobi Adeyemo

Last on this list is Tobi Adeyemo, who signed his first professional contract just last year and could benefit with a short loan spell away again to bring him vital minutes for his development.

The 19-year-old has been regarded as one of the Hornets’ top prospects, being part of the FA Youth Cup side which impressed against Everton & Arsenal. Adeyemo became the 8th youngest scorer in Watford history too after a star-studded debut against Blackpool in January 2023.

With a number of strikers ahead of him after the signing of Rocco Vata and a change in system to a sole striker up front for the Hornets, Adeyemo may be better off elsewhere.

He spent the last portion of the season on loan at Wealdstone last season, and could be ready for another loan in the National League but could potentially interest teams in League Two.