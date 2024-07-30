‘Unfinished business’ – Sunderland defender talks about potential transfer this summer

Sunderland defender Zak Johnson has spoken about a potential Dundalk return after featuring in pre-season for the Black Cats.

Sunderland are preparing for another season in the Championship, their third since promotion back to the second tier.

The Black Cats finished 6th in their first year back in the division in 2023, but last season saw them drop dramatically to 16th.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

Regis Le Bris is now their third permanent manager in the last 12 months and he will be hoping to surpass the success Tony Mowbray had whilst at the helm at the Stadium of Light.

Johnson, 20, played 18 games on loan for Dundalk in Ireland’s top tier last season. He became a fan favourite and impressed weekly with his performances.

Before that he had a spell in the National League with Hartlepool and he is beginning to pick up more and more first team experience.

He has been linked with a move back to Ireland this summer, but after featuring for Sunderland against Blackpool in a friendly at the weekend he has his sights set higher. Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, he said:

“I’ve touched on me being selfish and as a player, you want to play at the highest level you can.

“Now, Dundalk isn’t as high level as what we’ve just played today (against Blackpool) and the fact that I’ve played there and I’ve felt really good and comfortable has only made me think more away from Dundalk and the Irish league and more focused on what I can play and try and test myself as much as possible.

“So ultimately, there is maybe some unfinished business there. I don’t know, maybe I’ll touch down on it later in my career, but now I just feel like I need to play at the highest level possible, whether that’s League Two, League One, Championship, wherever, and just play as many games.”

A bright future

The 20-year-old defender can play centrally or on the right and he seems to be gaining more and more plaudits within Sunderland as time goes on.

The youngster definitely has a bright future ahead of him, but his next step remains unknown.

If Le Bris can’t offer him consistent minutes in the first team this season then a loan move has to be the way to go forward. Either in League Two or League One for half a season to allow the prospect a chance to play at that level in England.

It would then make sense to reassess in January and make the decision then regarding what he needs for the remainder of the campaign.

Moving forward

Sunderland know they need to improve and Le Bris will be under no illusions as to the pressures placed on him at a club like Sunderland.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The fans are crying out to see their side fight more, work harder and simply be more exciting to watch this season.

For too long last year under Michael Beale and Mike Dodds, the Black Cats weren’t threatening at all and that led to a very dire final six months of the season.

However, things are looking up and whilst there is still work to do between now and deadline day fans are more optimistic that if backed sufficiently, Le Bris can be a success on Wearside.