Sunderland: Blackpool and Derby County set transfer sights on 25-year-old midfielder

Sunderland are preparing for life under the management of Regis Le Bris this summer.

The French boss will be looking to make his mark on the Sunderland squad as he embarks on his first year in management in England.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

The Black Cats have made some moves this summer, but there is still work to do this window and a couple of departures wouldn’t come as a surprise.

Embleton, 25, has spent the majority of the last two seasons injured.

He moved to Derby County on loan last season only playing twice before picking up a serious injury which ruled him out for the season. In the 2022/23 season he played 23 games for Sunderland, contributing to four goals but was again halted through injury.

Nixon reports that both Blackpool and Derby County have set their eyes on Embleton as they both pursuit a potential permanent deal this summer. However, he states that it is the Seasiders who have the more serious interest.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A star when fit

The versatile midfielder can comfortably use both feet and is a very tidy player when fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Sunderland’s promotion season he contributed to 15 goals in League One across 40 games and will always be a cult hero on Wearside for his play-off final goal against Wycombe Wanderers.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

However, due to injury and Sunderland’s ever growing squad of talent and potential, it seems this is the right time for him to leave the club where he rose through the academy.

A move to League One with Blackpool would probably be the ideal transfer for him and it is now down to the clubs to sort an agreement.

The season ahead

Sunderland will be hoping to push into the top half of the second tier this season. Their 16th-place finish last time around isn’t acceptable and Le Bris knows improvement is a must.

Derby County have just been promoted to the Championship and Paul Warne’s side will be up against it this season, however if they can survive the first year then that would be considered a success.

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool will be wanting to contend for a top six spot again this season. They were just three points short last season and will be hoping their summer business is enough to get them over the line this time around.

With around four weeks remaining in the summer window it will be interesting to see if Blackpool lodge a bit for Embleton and given his fitness and contract situation it likely wouldn’t take a huge fee for Sunderland to accept.