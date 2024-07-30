Stoke City winter recruit attracting interest from elsewhere

Stoke City attacker Niall Ennis has ‘suitors’ if he is allowed to leave this summer, as detailed in a report by StokeOnTrentLive

Stoke City have a decision to make on what to do with the player they signed from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window. He is under contract at the Bet365 Stadium until June 2026 but his chances of regular game time may well be slim.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Ennis, 25, was snapped up by Steven Schumacher this past winter to bolster his attacking department and add more competition and depth to his ranks. He has made 14 appearances in all competitions for his current side to date and has scored once.

In this latest update regarding his future by StokeOnTrentLive, he is attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment. The Potters will be weighing up what is best for him as they prepare for the start of the new season.

Ennis is a former England youth international who rose up through the academy at Wolves.

He was a regular for the Midlands outfit at various different youth levels before going on to play once for their first-team.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS.

The Wolverhampton-born man was loaned out by the Premier League side to Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion to get some experience under his belt.

Plymouth Argyle landed him permanently in 2020 and he was a hit during his time at Home Park, firing 24 goals in 97 matches.

That form earned him a switch to Blackburn Rovers last summer but his move to Ewood Park didn’t work out.

Ennis managed to find the net only once in Lancashire and was sold to Stoke City after just seven months.

What next for Stoke City man?

A change of scene may do the player good ahead of the next campaign.

He hasn’t been able to find his shooting boots since leaving Plymouth Argyle and could do with getting some regular minutes somewhere else.

Ennis faces competition to get into Stoke City’s team at the moment, even more so if they bring in some more players.

The identity of his admirers are yet to be known at this stage.