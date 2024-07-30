Stoke City to let 2022 signing leave, League One talks ongoing

Stoke City are looking to strengthen the ranks for the new season, when they hope they’ll be able to make some long-awaited strides back up the Championship table.

The Potters have endured a dismal few years ever since dropping from the Premier League and they reached new lows last season. They fought relegation for much of the campaign but were ultimately led to safety by Steven Schumacher.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

If this downward slide continues, they could be in real trouble. However, it is hoped new signings can help them make progress.

With signings though, there are bound to be exits. One man who looks to be heading elsewhere is Liam McCarron.

It emerged earlier this summer that he was on trial with Northampton Town and now, Football Insider reports that advanced talks are taking place over a deal to take the Stoke City man to Sixfields.

The Potters are willing to let him move on, two years after signing him from Leeds United. A year remains on his contract at the Bet365 but having failed to break into the side in Staffordshire, a new start awaits.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

The right move for all

When joining Stoke City from Leeds United two years ago, McCarron would have been hoping he could kick on at his new club and make a senior breakthrough.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had found game time in the Whites’ youth ranks and previously had senior experience to his name from his time at Carlisle United and out on loan with Port Vale.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

However, chances with the Potters have been limited. The starting spot has never been his own and at 23, the time has come for McCarron to be playing at a first-team level on a regular basis.

A switch to Northampton Town, where they need another option on the left, should give him the opportunity to do just that. In the process, it helps Schumacher streamline his squad having added Eric Junior Bocat at left-back already this summer.

More exits to follow?

Before the end of the summer transfer window, Stoke City may well open the door for some more fringe players like McCarron to test themselves at new clubs.

That may only come around if more new signings are made, but there remains business that could be done.

Four goalkeepers are on the books so perhaps Scott Morris will be given a chance to find game time elsewhere. The midfield department is well-stocked and a handful of players have been linked with exits, so some movement there could open the door for fresh faces to come in.

Going forward, a new striker will be needed and it seems unlikely that any are let go before at least one body comes in.