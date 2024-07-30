Stoke City to let 2022 signing leave, League One talks ongoing

Stoke City are looking to strengthen the ranks for the new season, when they hope they’ll be able to make some long-awaited strides back up the Championship table.

The Potters have endured a dismal few years ever since dropping from the Premier League and they reached new lows last season. They fought relegation for much of the campaign but were ultimately led to safety by Steven Schumacher.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

If this downward slide continues, they could be in real trouble. However, it is hoped new signings can help them make progress.

With signings though, there are bound to be exits. One man who looks to be heading elsewhere is Liam McCarron.

It emerged earlier this summer that he was on trial with Northampton Town and now, Football Insider reports that advanced talks are taking place over a deal to take the Stoke City man to Sixfields.

The Potters are willing to let him move on, two years after signing him from Leeds United. A year remains on his contract at the Bet365 but having failed to break into the side in Staffordshire, a new start awaits.