Contract update emerges on player eyed by Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers have been at the centre of a lengthy transfer saga regarding American striker McGuire.

The Championship duo both tried to sign the 23-year-old in January. The Owls looked to pounce as a Rovers move faltered, but a move to Ewood Park was then confirmed, seemingly ending the speculation.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

However, an error with the paperwork meant the deal was not ratified, and McGuire returned to Orlando City.

Sheffield Wednesday were said to have remained on his trail, while Blackburn Rovers plotted an ambitious revival of the pursuit by sending an executive over to the States.

Now, a fresh claim over McGuire’s future has emerged from The Athletic.

They report that the striker, who is currently at the Olympics with the United States, is set to see a two-year contract extension option triggered by Orlando City. McGuire continues to draw interest from overseas, but the MLS club are determined to hold onto him.

McGuire has seven goals and an assist to his name in 19 games for Orlando this season as he continues to impress after stepping up from the College system.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Wednesday’s striker hunt

Sheffield Wednesday have had a fruitful summer transfer window to date. Danny Rohl has been able to bolster a whole host of positions, receiving the welcome backing of Dejphon Chansiri after committing his future to the club.

However, at this stage, a new talisman has continued to elude the Owls.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Plenty of names have been linked with moves to Hillsborough but as the start of the new season nears, former Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill is the only out-and-out striker to have joined the club.

Previous loan star Ike Ugbo is wanted, but a £4.5m asking price from ESTAC Troyes isn’t making things easy. McGuire wouldn’t be cheap either, especially with Orlando City moving to trigger his contract extension.

Rovers turn elsewhere

While Sheffield Wednesday remain on the hunt for a new striker, Blackburn Rovers look to have moved on from McGuire.

John Eustace is determined to add to his attacking ranks before the start of the season after heavily relying on Sammie Szmodics last time around. It seems as though Makhtar Gueye is set to join the club from RWD Molenbeek, offering a new threat at the top of the pitch.

Exauce Mafoumbi looks to be one for the future but that would mark another on the books too.

Sam Gallagher is reportedly heading for Stoke City, so that may well mean another striker is on the radar after Gueye and Mafoumbi.