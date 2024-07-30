Sheffield United close to Premier League loan signing

Sheffield United are nearing the signing of Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever on loan, as per Alan Nixon

Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship as they seek an immediate bounce back to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side sunk without trace last season in the Premier League and they will be hoping the lesser demands of the second tier allow them to compete again.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Hoever, 22, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Stoke City.

The right back played 40 Championship games for a struggling Potters side last season and scored four goals, assisting a further five.

He also managed five goal contributions in 15 outings in the league in his first spell at the club.

The Dutch youth international has featured 20 times for Wolves in the Prmeier Legaue but it seems he once again isn’t in the plans of Gary O’Neil and he is set for yet another loan move to the Championship.

This time it is Sheffield United who are lined up to seal the deal with Nixon claiming the Blades are set to bring in two loanees, one of them Hoever.

Does look like Hoever … he is one anyway https://t.co/gGIMIOSmaQ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 29, 2024

A solid signing

The 22-year-old has a fair amount of second tier experience and he thrived last season in a poor side.

Sheffield United will dominate a lot more games than Stoke City did and that should only help Hoever when it comes to his work in the team.

As well as his defensive duties, he is more than capable of picking up goals and assists from right back and that is always a welcomed trait in the modern game of football.

He has two years left on his Wolves contract and a positive year at the Blades may set him up for a permanent move next summer.

One step at a time

Wilder knows what it takes to get out of the Championship, but he is working under difficult circumstances currently.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The Blades will have a squad that should win most second tier games, but whether they get promoted straight away is another question.

Their summer business is only really just starting after takeover talks halted them in their tracks earlier in the summer, but they are making positive moves now and Wilder’s squad is beginning to take shape.

However, it might take the club some time to stabilise and settle after what was a turbulent season last time around.

Wilder has also had two Championship jobs since his first spell at Sheffield United and neither went particularly well so it will be interesting to see if he can recapture his form of old.