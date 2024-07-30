Sheffield United player poised for move abroad

Sheffield United defender Levis Pitan is poised to join Bruk-Bet Termaliki in Poland, according to Polish news outlet Mecyzki

Sheffield United are set to cut ties with the youngster this summer as he prepares to head out the exit door to get some senior game time. The Yorkshire side were relegated from the Premier League last season and went down along with Burnley and Luton Town.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Pitan, 19, made the move to Bramall Lane back in 2021. Prior to his switch to South Yorkshire, he had a spell at fellow Championship side Coventry City.

In this latest update regarding his situation in this window, Mecyzki claim he is heading to Bruk-Bet Termaliki. They play their football in the I liga, which is the second tier of Polish football, and their new campaign has already started.

The Nieciecza-based club have started well, winning both of their opening two games and have picked up maximum points.

Sheffield United exit on the cards

Pitan’s pathway into Sheffield United’s first-team is blocked due to their options in his position so an exit would suit both parties.

The centre-back has never played for Chris Wilder’s side but has represented the Blades’ Under-18’s and Under-21’s.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

He is a Poland youth international and knows Bruk-Bet Termaliki boss Marcin Brosz from the Under-19’s.

The former Coventry City man is now expected to link up with him again as he looks to get plenty of minutes under his belt.

Bruk-Bet Termaliki last won promotion to the Ekstraklasa in 2021 for the second time in their history. However, they have since slipped back out of the top flight.

A few players have cut ties with Sheffield United over recent times.

Pitan may well follow the likes of Jayden Bogle, Jordan Amissah, Chris Basham, George Baldock, Wes Foderingham, Max Lowe, Ollie Norwood, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Osborn, John Egan and Oli McBurnie out of the exit door.

Mason Holgate, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee and Ben Brereton Diaz all also went back to their parent clubs following loans.

The Blades face an away trip to Preston in their opening game.