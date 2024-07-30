Club cools interest in Premier League starlet eyed by Sheffield United, Leeds United

Sheffield United and Leeds United are just two of the sides to be linked with Chelsea prospect Gilchrist this summer as a potential loan exit beckons.

The Whites were said to be keen alongside Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End earlier this summer. The Blades’ interest emerged last week, with Fabrizio Romano stating they, alongside Preston, had lodged a loan offer.

🚨🔵 Alfie Gilchrist has received two loan proposals from Preston and Sheffield United.



He’s leaving Chelsea on loan, not travelling to US pre season tour as he will decide fav destination in the next days. pic.twitter.com/4ehUAAX8n9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2024

The young defender broke into the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge over the course of last season. He looks set to get a chance to play regular senior football when the new campaign comes around, with the Championship a potential destination.

Ambitious Serie A side Como had been linked with the 20-year-old too. However, an update on their interest has emerged from The Athletic.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

It is said that the Italian side have ‘cooled’ their interest in the Chelsea prospect.

That could clear the way for one of Sheffield United, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers or Preston North End to swoop in and give him a shot in the Championship. Gilchrist is among the numerous youngsters in West London waiting to finalise loan moves away from the Premier League club.

Loan moves to ramp up?

As the start of the EFL season moves closer and closer, clubs up and down the ladder will be looking to close out their final bits of business to be as prepared for the campaign as they possibly can be.

Premier League clubs have a little longer to wait, but it could be that loan moves start to ramp up now.

Top-flight clubs will have taken the chance to look over young players over pre-season and assess options ahead of the campaign. As their preparations start to ramp up, those on the fringes may well see exits confirmed.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

That could well be the case for Gilchrist at Chelsea. Como may not be an option, but Sheffield United, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End will be hopeful they’re deemed the best place for the youngster to kick on ahead of next season.

What does Gilchrist offer?

You can see why Sheffield United, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End are on the trail of London-born defender Gilchrist this summer.

He has been widely tipped for success at Chelsea after an extensive youth career and having made 17 first-team appearances last season, the youngster is certainly on the right path.

At his loan club, Gilchrist will offer versatility as an option at both right-back at centre-back. He’s a passionate, tough-tackling defender but deserves plaudits for his ability on the ball too.

Chelsea will be keen to send him to a club that will give him regular minutes and fit his attributes, so as Gilchrist waits for a move to be finalised, time will tell just where he ends up.