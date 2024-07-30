Sheffield United interested in move for 36-cap international

Sheffield United are interested in Bournemouth centre-back Chris Mepham, a report from The Star has claimed.

Sheffield United are looking to add a number of new players to their ranks after dropping back into the Championship at the end of last season.

Manager Chris Wilder has been tasked with a big rebuild at Bramall Lane. The ongoing takeover talks have limited business at times, but in the circumstances, the Blades have done well to add some eye-catching players after numerous departures.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The backline is still an area that needs adding to though, especially with questions over the future of Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Now though, a new centre-back has emerged on the radar of the Championship club.

According to The News, one player of interest to Sheffield United this summer is Chris Mepham. The 36-time Wales international is down the pecking order at Bournemouth and with a year left on his contract, the door may well open for him to make a move ahead of next season.

Mepham has proven himself as an asset in both the Premier League and the Championship. However, a move away from the top-flight seems most likely given he looks not to have a place in Andoni Iraola’s plans for next season.

A Championship standout

Mepham made the move to Bournemouth in January 2019 having become a standout player in the Championship with Brentford. He may not have hit the heights hoped of him on the south coast with injuries also proving a problem, but the centre-back could be a key man at this level again.

His time in the Premier League will have helped develop his game and the experienced he has gained will be of great use to Chris Wilder’s squad.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Blades have lost a lot of experienced heads and while Mepham is still only 26, he could be a leader at Bramall Lane. He knows what it takes to step up from the Championship to the Premier League and his regular role in the Wales squad has seen him tested on the international stage too.

Time will tell whether the interest develops into anything concrete, but Mepham could be a shrewd addition as a potential Bournemouth exit awaits.

Options at the back

As touched on before, centre-back is a position Sheffield United need to add to. The need may be increased if interest in standout Ahmedhodzic is firmed up as well.

Alongside the Bosnian there is only Auston Trusty and Jack Robinson. Rhys Norrington-Davies has played in a back three, but all three of those players are left-footers.

Mepham is needed for balance and depth, and he would likely come straight into the starting XI with a move to the Blades too.

Even if he was to sign, it would not be a surprise if at least one more central defender was wanted by Wilder before the end of the window in a little over a month.