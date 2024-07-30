Sheffield United facing rival interest in pursuit of midfield bargain

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed a move for Andre Dozzell is being discussed but the player has other offers.

Sheffield United are a side in need of multiple signings this summer.

They’ve already made a string of additions, some of which have come in for fees. However, their takeover situation means funds haven’t been readily available, so manager Wilder and the recruitment team have had to be careful with their business.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

It has meant the free transfer market has been one of use, and it continues to be at Bramall Lane.

Reports have stated midfielder Andre Dozzell is one being considered by Sheffield United. The 25-year-old has spent pre-season with the relegated club, featuring in friendlies in a bid to impress.

Now, it seems a decision over his fate is nearing.

Speaking to The Star, manager Wilder confirmed that the Ipswich-born ace is among those being spoken about at the moment. Movement on the matter is expected over the coming days, though Dozzell does have offers from other clubs as the Blades weigh up their next move.

“He’s got offers from other clubs but any opposition that he’s played against, he’s impressed,” Wilder said of Dozzell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s impressed us with his attitude, and he suits the way we play. He knits it together in the middle of the park and is a very technical player. he’s had a career really based in the Championship so he’s one that we’re talking about. We wouldn’t bring players in just to fill in slots for pre-season.

“It’s a position that we feel we might need to fill, especially with Gus Hamer playing out on the left or Callum O’Hare playing left and Gus playing 10. Tom Davies has a few issues with his injuries as well, so we need numbers in all positions and competition.

“So we’ll see what happens in the next two or three days on that one.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A free transfer bargain

As a 25-year-old midfielder with over 200 appearances to his name – the majority of which have been in the Championship – it’s somewhat of a surprise that Dozzell is still without a club.

He’s been tested with Ipswich Town, QPR and Birmingham City over the years, transitioning from a more advanced role in his youth to a deeper midfield role.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

As Wilder highlights, Dozzell’s strengths are in possession. He’s a clever player on the ball, offering composure and linking up the play well when picking up the ball from deep.

He could bring some welcome balance to the Sheffield United ranks, who possess a handful of more combative midfield players. Not only that, but a free transfer swoop for Dozzell represents a move of little financial risk in a time where the purse strings remain tight.

Time will tell whether they make their move though, with other clubs waiting in the wings to snap up the Blades trialist.

Free agent signings at Bramall Lane

Dozzell wouldn’t be the first free transfer signing at Sheffield United this summer. And, it would not be a surprise if he wasn’t the last to join.

The released QPR man could be the fourth free agent to join Wilder’s ranks. Callum O’Hare, Sam McCallum and Jamie Shackleton have all joined for nothing after being let go by Coventry City, Norwich City and Leeds United respectively.

Despite the fact most deals officially expired at the start of this month, there are still bargains to be had.

Dozzell’s availability is an example of that, so Sheffield United and other Championship clubs may well dip into the free transfers market before the campaign begins.