Opinion: QPR should join race for versatile winger amid Hull City, Cardiff City link

QPR could do with adding another option to their ranks out wide before the transfer window slams shut in a little over a month.

QPR have been able to make five new signings so far this summer but manager Marti Cifuentes will not be looking to stop there in his first summer window in charge at Loftus Road.

Paul Nardi has signed to take the number one shirt in goal while centre-back Liam Morrison and full-back Heverrton have bolstered the options in front of him in defence. Winger Daniel Bennie looks to be one for the future but it will be hoped Zan Celar can come in and lead the line from the word go.

Other additions are sure to be on the radar with a defensive midfielder likely sought. Another area the Rs could do with adding to is out wide.

There’s a whole host of talents to consider as QPR look to bolster their options on the wings. However, amid interest from Championship rivals, Cifuentes and co should look into a potential deal for Leicester City prospect Kasey McAteer.

Back to the Championship?

McAteer emerged in the Leicester first-team last season. He impressed in the summer leading up to the campaign and proved himself as an asset in the second tier, helping Enzo Maresca and co win promotion.

While not necessarily a nailed on starter, the winger returned a thoroughly respectable seven goals in 26 games. He operated on the left and right for now Chelsea boss Maresca and through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

Such success has seen him linked with a move back to the Championship after the Foxes’ promotion.

Hull City and Cardiff City have been said to be keen on the 22-year-old.

With good game time likely to be on offer and a great coach in Cifuentes in place though, Leicester City should entrust QPR with developing McAteer over the course of the 2024/25 season.

Competition for a starting spot

McAteer’s ability to play on either flank and through the middle gives him a handful of positions he can break into the QPR starting XI in. Ilias Chair will likely lock down the spot on the left while Lukas Andersen is a strong contender to start in behind the striker.

On the right though, that could be the winger’s way in.

Youngster Bennie seems unlikely to come into the team this early and Paul Smyth and Rayan Kolli are the only other two options. They would be solid competition for a place, but many would back McAteer to usurp them in the pecking order if he was to head to West London on loan.

McAteer is an exciting player who isn’t afraid to get at his man. He’s happy attacking the byline or cutting in, and that unpredictability will cause headaches for Championship defenders as Cifuentes looks for players who can create chances for Lyndon Dykes, Michael Frey and new striker Celar.

There may be competition for McAteer, but QPR have developed loan players well before and the Leicester City youngster would be in a good position to hold down a starting spot in the side.