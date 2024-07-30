Portsmouth joined by fellow Championship side in transfer pursuit of Premier League man

Hull City have joined Portsmouth and Cardiff City in pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson this summer, according to BBC reporter Rob Phillips on X

Hull City are apparently interested in landing the Premier League man as they hunt for some more signings under new boss Tim Walter. They turned to the German earlier this summer after parting ways with Liam Rosenior.

Robertson, 21, spent time on loan at Portsmouth last season to get some experience under his belt. He made 27 appearances in all competitions, 23 of which came in the league, as they went on to win the League One title under John Mousinho and secure their long-awaited return to the second tier.

In this latest update regarding his future in this window, journalist Phillips has suggested on X that the Tigers are keen on him as well as Portsmouth and Cardiff City. They have been patient with their recruitment in this window so far, bringing in only Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh from Luton Town and Leeds United respectively.

Robertson moved over to England from Australia in 2015 and initially played for Manchester United.

He switched to Manchester City after a couple of years and has been on the books at the Etihad Stadium since then.

The Australia international, who has two caps under his belt so far in his career, has never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Robertson was loaned out for the first time by the North West outfit to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership to get some experience.

He then linked up with Portsmouth last year and was a hit at Fratton Park before injury struck.

City now have a big decision to make on what to do with him next and if he is allowed to depart again, they need to find the right home.

Hull City now in frame

Hull City need to bring some bodies into their squad.

Their ranks are threadbare at the moment and Robertson could be seen as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

If he was to switch to the MKM Stadium, he would compete with the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater and Xavier Simons for a starting place in the middle of the park.

Walter’s side face Bristol City at home on the opening day, followed by a Carabao Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday.