Portsmouth agree six-figure deal for Danish hotshot, report claims

Portsmouth have agreed to sign Esbjerg fB forward Elias Sorensen, according to a report from Danish news outlet Tipsbladet

Portsmouth are gearing up for a big season as they prepare to return to Championship football.

John Mousinho and co stormed to the League One title last time around. Derby County came up with them in 2nd while Oxford United won the play-offs ahead of Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Barnsley.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Pompey have been able to strike a selection of deals this summer but they have been in the market for more. Further additions in attack have been wanted especially after a number of key loans ended.

Now, it seems Portsmouth could be on course to add a new star to their ranks.

According to a report from Danish news outlet Tipsbladet, a deal has been agreed for forward Elias Sorensen. The 24-year-old is on the books at second-tier side Esbjerg fB, where he managed a stunning 26 goals and 15 assists in 33 games last season.

He has started this campaign on a high too, netting once and providing three assists in two games.

Sorensen was previously a standout performer in the Newcastle United academy but moved back to his native after a number of loans. Back in Denmark, he has flourished as a striker and left winger and may well have earned a return to England with Portsmouth after an agreement between €300,000 and €400,000 (roughly to £250,000 to £340,000).

Back to England?

Sorensen spent five years with Newcastle United in total. He never played for the first-team but was widely tipped to make a breakthrough after finding prolific form in the U18s and U21s.

However, rather than give him an arguably deserved chance in the north east, EFL loans were what the club opted for. Sorensen failed to make an impact at both Carlisle United and Blackpool.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

A switch to Almere City in the Netherlands brought more success with five goals and four assists in 24 games, but the decision was still made to offload him the following summer.

The move to Esbjerg followed, and Sorensen hasn’t looked back since. 43 goals and 21 assists in 84 games has seen him become a standout in his native and it may well have offered him another shot on these shores.

Pompey’s attacking options

Time will tell just what comes of these claims, but Sorensen could be an exciting addition to Mousinho’s frontline at Fratton Park.

He has found much of his joy on the left-wing. If he was to persist there, Sorensen wuld have the likes of Paddy Lane and Josh Murphy to battle for a starting spot.

Up top, Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee look to be the main options going into the season after the shock heart surgery for Colby Bishop. That could afford Sorensen a chance through the middle.

Adding someone of his attacking potency is bound to be exciting, regardless of where he plays. It remains to be seen whether or not there is substance to these Danish reports though.