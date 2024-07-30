Peterborough United tipped to sign European centre back, medical today

Peterborough United are said to be on the verge of signing Swedish defender Oscar Wallin, as per Swedish outlet Värmlands Folkblad

Peterborough United are gearing up for another season in League One. They have had a fairly hectic summer window so far and whilst they have made a few strong additions, they have also lost some of their key players.

Darren Ferguson’s side finished inside the top six last season and will be hoping to replicate that success, whilst hopefully going one step further this time around.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Wallin, 23, joined second tier Swedish club Degerfors in January of 2022.

He has spent the last two years playing at the heart of their defence and has made 28 league appearances so far during his time at the club.

Wallin joined Degerfors whilst they were still in the top flight, but he was unable to help them survive and has since been playing second tier football.

The latest reports suggest he may be about to swap the second tier in Sweden for the third tier in England with it said that he had his final training session yesterday and has since travelled to Peterborough for his medical.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A key replacement

One of Posh’s best players last season was defender Ronnie Edwards and his departure for Premier League club Southampton means this has become an area of priority for the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallin may not be at the heights Edwards was, but finding someone who was in League One was a near impossible task.

The 23-year-old does offer experience at a high level in Sweden and whilst he is yet to experience English football it will be hoped his top flight experience there will help him adjust.

Defeating the odds

Given Ferguson has lost key players in the likes of Edwards, Harrison Burrows, Josh Knight and Jonson Clarke-Harris it may be a period of transition for the club.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

However, the boss does have a pretty strong track record in getting his side in and around the top six and doing so this season would be a very good achievement.

The summer window doesn’t shut for another four weeks and Posh do have a fair amount of time to strengthen their squad further, but given the quality they have seen depart they may end up going into this season with a weaker squad than last year.