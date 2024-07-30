3 players who must look to leave Norwich City before next season begins

Norwich City are preparing for their third consecutive Championship campaign following relegation from the Premier League in 2022.

Norwich City have had a very slow transfer window to date with just one arrival and one departure besides those released at the beginning of the month.

Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

Jose Cordoba has been recruited by the Canaries for around £3m from Bulgarian outfit Levski Sofia, whilst Christos Tzolis has joined Fortuna Dusseldorf on a permanent deal, also believed to be around £3m, following his loan spell with the German side last season.

Released quadruplet Dimitrios Giannoulis, Ben Gibson, Sam McCallum and Jon McCracken have joined Augsburg, Stoke City, Sheffield United and Dundee FC on free transfers respectively. Danny Batth remains the only out of contract departure without a club.

Johannes Hoff Thorup, the newly appointed Norwich City boss, may need a few more exits to take place in order to free up space within the squad for arrivals.

So, with that said, we put forward three players who would benefit from leaving Carrow Road before the new season…

Jaden Warner

Young centre-back Warner made his senior debut last season, playing the full match as Norwich City lost out to Fulham in the Carabao Cup, though first team opportunities were limited overall and the 21-year-old only managed to feature on two further occasions during the campaign.

The defender’s lack of minutes led to his loan departure midway through the season. He joined Notts County in League Two and made 10 appearances for the East Midlands outfit, starting eight of those, before returning to East Anglia.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Having penned a three-year deal in 2022 which is set to run out next summer, now could be a crucial time for the defender to gain regular first team minutes in order to earn a contract renewal with the Canaries or perhaps seal a move elsewhere. A second loan switch could be of benefit to both parties.

Tony Springett

Since making his Premier League debut as a 19-year-old when Norwich City were last in the top flight, things have not quite worked out for Springett at Carrow Road. There is still time for the winger to develop into a fine player, he is only 21 years of age after all, although his development may now be better suited elsewhere having made just 18 appearances for the Canaries over the past couple of years.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international has spent brief loan spells in League One with Derby County and Northampton Town in recent seasons, managing just one goal in a combined 24 appearances, and would now perhaps benefit from dropping down to the fourth tier in a bid to gain confidence.

Springett is far from irreplaceable with plenty ahead of him in the pecking order at Norwich City, so a permanent exit might make sense for the youngster to have a fresh start.

Daniel Barden

Welsh goalkeeper Barden is the final player on our list as he is another who is unlikely to gain regular first team action this season.

The 22-year-old has made four appearances for the Canaries in total, all of which came back in the 2020/21 season, with loan spells at Bury Town, Livingston and Maidstone United providing his main source of experience so far.

With Angus Gunn and George Long ahead of him, another loan spell could be of great benefit to Barden. A temporary deal in League Two would seem a clever switch if there was a potential suitor willing to trust him as their number one.