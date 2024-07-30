Free agent lands new club following Millwall departure

Boreham Wood have signed Abdul Abdulmalik following his exit from Millwall , as announced by their official club website

Millwall made the decision to cut ties with the attacker at the end of last season. He has now found himself a new home in the National League South.

Abdulmalik, 21, saw his contract with the Lions officially expire in late June and he has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

His new manager Ross Jenkins, formerly of Watford and Crawley Town, has told Boreham Wood’s website: “I’m delighted to get Abdul on board. He’s an exciting player who can change a game with his attacking abilities and speed. Having fresh legs and enthusiasm is key to a squad and he also adds a different dynamic to our ranks.”

The Hertfordshire outfit were relegated from the National League last term and will be aiming for an immediate promotion.

Departed Millwall man finds new home

As per a report by London News Online, Abdulmalik had a trial at Portsmouth back in 2021 and was also on Swansea City’s radar at the time.

Fast forward three years, Millwall opted against keeping hold of him this summer as they prepare for the new Championship campaign.

He wasn’t the only player to head out the exit door at The Den. They confirmed on their retained list in May that Bartosz Bialkowski, Nana Boateng, George Walker, Finley Cotton, Zane Myers, Seb Drozd, Kyron McKay, Frankie Hvid and Arezki Hamouchene have all departed.

Japhet Tanganga, Allan Campbell, Michael Obafemi, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Ryan Longman all also went back to their parent clubs.

Abdulmalik spent time at Fulham before linking up with Millwall in 2016.

He then rose up through the academy ranks of the Lions and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

The forward was loaned out to Wealdstone in non-league to get some experience.

What now for ex- Millwall man?

Abdulmalik will be looking to get plenty of game time in the sixth tier with Boreham Wood.

It is a decent move for him and a chance to show what he can do.