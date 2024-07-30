Middlesbrough open talks to sign 21-year-old Bristol City star

Middlesbrough are preparing for another season in the Championship this year.

Michael Carrick’s side will be looking to climb into the top six this season and they’ve already made positive strides this summer.

Bristol City are hoping to gain a bit more consistency this season and take one step closer to the top six, although it may come too soon for Liam Manning’s side.

Conway, 21, played 39 Championship games for the Robins last season. He scored ten and assisted one in the league, whilst also picking up two goals in four FA Cup outings.

He rejected a new contract at Ashton Gate this summer and has since been training with the U21 as a move away appears inevitable.

Now, reports suggest Middlesbrough have opened talks regarding a deal for Conway, but those talks remain in their early stages.

A bright spark

The 21-year-old would be the ideal signing for Boro.

Carrick’s side could do with another addition in that number nine position and Conway brings Championship quality as well as potential to the table.

He contributed to 12 goals in 34 second tier outings during the 2022/23 season and typically a player like Conway would come at a cost.

However, with his contract with Bristol City expiring next summer and there seemingly no chance of him signing an extension then it seems likely he would be available on a slightly cut price this summer.

The season ahead

Middlesbrough need to start the season stronger this time around.

They’ve had two slow starts in the league in their last two seasons and both times it has cost them either automatic promotion or top six.

Meanwhile, Manning will be hoping his first full season at Bristol City will bring slightly more success than he has had so far.

The former MK Dons and Oxford United manager won 12 of his first 35, but with a full summer behind him there will be hope his principles become more evident throughout this season.

There is still four weeks to go in this summer window and the season gets underway in under two weeks time.