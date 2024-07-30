Middlesbrough firm up striker interest with £5m bid

Middlesbrough have lodged a bid worth up to £5m for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway, according to a report from Bristol Live

Middlesbrough are gearing up for the new Championship season and are keen to bolster their attacking ranks further.

Boro have Ivorian talisman Emmanuel Latte Lath on the books, who is widely tipped to flourish in the new campaign. He found fantastic form earlier in 2024 and Michael Carrick now wants to offer him some competition.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Bristol City striker Tommy Conway has been recently linked with the Teesside outfit. The Scotland international sees his deal end next summer and having turned down a new deal, he’s training with the U21s and free to join a new club.

The Robins’ asking price for a valuable asset must be met though, and a bid has now been lodged.

According to Bristol Live, Middlesbrough have made their move for Conway. Their offer comes in at £5m overall, but there could be some differences for the two Championship clubs to overcome.

Boro’s bid is said to include plenty of incentives, while Bristol City would prefer guaranteed payments.

A move to the Riverside could offer Conway the higher salary he is after, albeit not the Premier League move that he had been touted for ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT