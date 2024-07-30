Middlesbrough firm up striker interest with £5m bid

Middlesbrough have lodged a bid worth up to £5m for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway, according to a report from Bristol Live

Middlesbrough are gearing up for the new Championship season and are keen to bolster their attacking ranks further.

Boro have Ivorian talisman Emmanuel Latte Lath on the books, who is widely tipped to flourish in the new campaign. He found fantastic form earlier in 2024 and Michael Carrick now wants to offer him some competition.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Bristol City striker Tommy Conway has been recently linked with the Teesside outfit. The Scotland international sees his deal end next summer and having turned down a new deal, he’s training with the U21s and free to join a new club.

The Robins’ asking price for a valuable asset must be met though, and a bid has now been lodged.

According to Bristol Live, Middlesbrough have made their move for Conway. Their offer comes in at £5m overall, but there could be some differences for the two Championship clubs to overcome.

Boro’s bid is said to include plenty of incentives, while Bristol City would prefer guaranteed payments.

A move to the Riverside could offer Conway the higher salary he is after, albeit not the Premier League move that he had been touted for ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A fresh start awaits

For some time, the feeling has been that Conway will be moving on from Bristol City.

His improving performances and developing game had started to catch the eye, so with his contract situation taken into account, further interest was inevitable.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Time will tell just where he ends up with Middlesbrough making their move, but a fresh start will mark an exciting new chapter in the 21-year-old’s career.

A switch to Boro may well mean staying in the same league. However, he’d be joining a more upwardly-mobile club with a wage structure that allows him to earn an increased deal, which will understandably appeal to the Taunton-born prospect.

Bristol City may well baulk at the idea of losing him to a Championship rival, but if the deal is right, the Robins would be wise to take the money given Conway’s place in the pecking order and contract situation.

An opportunistic Boro swoop

In a summer where Middlesbrough are willing to pay decent money for another striker, this Conway swoop would be a smart and opportunistic one to make.

The former Bath City loan man has shown he can score goals at Championship level and certainly has the potential to take himself to a higher level in the years to come.

Conway has 20 goals and five assists to his name in 82 second-tier games. A player of his age will be widely backed to kick on and add to that tally, potentially landing Boro a welcome profit in the years to come despite a sizeable outlay being required to prise him away from Ashton Gate.