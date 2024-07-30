Multiple League One clubs keen on 23-year-old Liverpool man

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams has transfer interest from several League One clubs, according to The Athletic

Liverpool academy graduate Williams has spent much of his senior career out on loan, with the majority of those spells coming in the EFL.

The 23-year-old was previously called upon in the first-team by Jurgen Klopp but after being thrust into the limelight as a youngster, he has gradually dropped down the pecking order.

Williams has spent time on loan with Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen and most recently, he linked up with Port Vale. He still has two years left on his deal at Anfield, but it seems another move is around the corner for the central defender.

The Athletic reports that Williams has been training with the Liverpool U21s in pre-season and is expected to move on from the club this summer.

Clubs overseas in Turkey are taking an interest in the Preston-born ace, but he could yet return to the Football League again. ‘Several’ teams in League One are keen on Williams too, it is said.

None of the sides looking to swoop for the former England U21 international are named, nor is it said whether a move away from Anfield would be permanent or temporary.

Another shot in the EFL?

Having played 19 times for the Liverpool first-team, it had been hoped that Williams could drop down to the Championship and find joy out on loan.

However, perhaps Blackpool and Swansea City fans would have expected more from the prospect. Across those two spells, he made 22 league appearances, playing 17 times for the Tangerines and seven times for the Swans over all competitions.

Williams never got a chance to make his Port Vale debut but should the chance to move to League One arise again, many will back him to find his feet at that level.

The defender has put in promising displays for Liverpool before. If his next club can get the best out of him, Williams could be a real asset in the third tier.

Best for Williams

It remains to be seen just where Williams heads this summer. He could remain on these shores in League One or opt to take on a new challenge overseas with clubs in Turkey keen.

However, many will agree that a move away from Liverpool – be it permanent or temporary – is the best option for the centre-back.

At 23, the time has come for him to be playing on the senior stage on a regular basis. Dropping into the U21s setup again would be a step back and it seems unlikely that he finds the minutes he needs in Arne Slot’s first-team.