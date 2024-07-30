Leeds United eye two new additions before deadline day

Leeds United are planning to add two more signings if no one else leaves before next month’s deadline day, as per The Athletic

Leeds United have been one of the most entertaining clubs to watch in the summer window once again this year.

The Whites have seen several key players depart and even more linked with a move away after they failed to earn promotion last season.

Daniel Farke’s side paid the price after they were beaten by Southampton at Wembley in the play-off final and have since seen several players depart.

With four weeks left of the summer transfer window there could be more to follow. However, the latest report suggests that Leeds United plan to sign two more players providing no one else leaves.

They are looking to add cover in central midfield and full back over the next month.

Sensible plans

Leeds United have already been linked with players that could cover these areas.

Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara was previously linked and more recently the Whites are said to hold interest in Birmingham City prospect Jordan James who scored eight second tier goals last season for the relegated Blues.

But, the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are still being linked with big moves away from Elland Road and should they materialise then Leeds United would have to react and bring in further reinforcements in forward areas also.

The earlier these departures happen the better for Leeds United as it gives Farke and his staff more time to identify replacements and strike deals for them ahead of what is always a busy end to the summer window.

The season ahead

The Championship is always a competitive division and there isn’t usually much that separates those that go up and those that miss out.

However, this year the competition is arguably weaker than it was last year and that may open the door for Leeds United to go one step further and get over the line this time around.

Farke is the ideal man to have in the dugout when chasing Championship promotion, but his side’s chances may rely heavily on the business they conduct over the rest of the transfer window.

They are once again a team to watch in the second tier this year and if they get off to a good start then there could be no catching the Whites this year.

Leeds United begin their season welcoming newly-promoted Portsmouth to Elland Road in less than two weeks time and they will be hoping to hit the ground running after a slow start to last season cost them in the end.