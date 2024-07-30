Leeds United make move for League One midfield star, Premier League competition

Leeds United are hoping this is the year they make their Premier League return.

After coming so close last time around, Daniel Farke’s side will be hoping he can go one step further and become a top flight manager in England with the Whites for the first time since his Norwich City days.

They’ve seen several first team players depart and are subsequently searching for replacements this summer.

James, 20, was relegated with Birmingham City last season. The young midfielder was a bright talent all season for the Blues.

He scored eight goals in 42 league outings and has already made over 100 senior appearances for Birmingham City at a young age.

Now, Leeds United are eyeing him up and have registered an interest in him this summer. However, the report suggests whilst the Whites’ interest is strong, they also face Premier League competition as an unnamed club are also keeping track of the youngster.

A big future

James has definitely got a future at the top of the game if he continues with the development path he has been on so far.

The versatile midfielder can operate in several roles in the middle of the park and it is hard to imagine him playing third tier football next season.

His contract at St Andrew’s expires next summer and this may prove the perfect chance for Birmingham City to cash in on their prospect and avoid running the risk of losing him on a free in less than 12 months.

Looking forward

James could do with playing regular football still at this stage and for that reason a move to Leeds United as opposed to the Premier League at this stage may be better for him.

The Whites could do with another option in the middle and James would provide that. Whereas if he moved to the top tier right now there is a chance he would feature mostly off the bench and the lack of consistent minutes may slow down his progress.

The 20-year-old is one to watch as the window enters its final four weeks and it will be interesting to see if Leeds United launch a bid for the Blues’ man.