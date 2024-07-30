3 Fode Ballo-Toure alternatives Leeds United must eye amid rival Championship interest

Leeds United are admirers of AC Milan left-back Fode Ballo-Toure but face competition from Watford , according to Calciomercato

Leeds United are aiming to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking, and Daniel Farke has identified Senegal international Ballo-Toure as a candidate to help boost their chances.

The defender spent last season on loan in the English top flight with Fulham, though he featured just eight times before returning to the San Siro this summer.

Now, Calciomercato have reported that the Whites are chasing the 27-year-old alongside Championship rivals Watford.

Here, we put forward three alternative players, similar in profile to Ballo-Toure, that Farke would be wise to consider should Leeds United not seal the deal for the Serie A star…

Christopher Operi

Starting off with another candidate from overseas, Le Havre’s Operi works in a similar fashion to Ballo-Toure and has just two years left on his deal for the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 27-year-old featured 29 times in all competitions last season, chipping in with three goals and six assists for the French side in total. Operating mainly as a left-back, he has also been known to fill in on the left side of midfield.

Operi won his first international call-up this summer after an impressive campaign, making his debut for Ivory Coast in June as he came off the bench during a 1-0 victory over Gabon in a World Cup qualifier.

At the same age as Ballo-Toure, and with a much better return in recent years, Farke could do far worse than taking a look at the Ivorian defender.

Josh Tymon

Next up, a player from the same division. Swansea City’s Tymon could be a shrewd option for Leeds United to consider.

The 25-year-old also has just two years left on his deal with the Welsh outfit and has been a steady performer in the second tier for a number of years now, although only joined the Swans last summer which could make any possible deal a touch trickier.

Tymon registered six assists in 41 appearances for Swansea and is capable of playing as both a left-back or wing-back.

A versatile player who is both younger than Ballo-Toure and knows the Championship well, Leeds United should certainly consider a move for the former Stoke City man.

Pietro Beruatto

Last but not least, Italian left-back Beruatto would likely prove to be the cheapest option on the list given that he currently plies his trade in the Serie B for Pisa.

The 25-year-old left-back is also able to play as a left-midfielder, a running theme throughout our suggestions, though has also played as a right-back and very briefly at centre-back.

Beruatto scored one goal and registered five assists in the Italian second division last season, taking his total number of goal contributions up to 14 in 105 appearances for Pisa.

A product of Juventus’ academy and a former Italy U20 international, it seems as though his true potential has never been reached. Leeds United might be wise to gamble on the defender at a cut-price fee in case a fresh start at Elland Road helps spike his development once again.