Who is Oscar Zambrano? Hull City target price tag, career to date, Luton Town links and more

Hull City are working on a deal to sign Oscar Zambrano from L.D.U Quito, according to a report by HullLive

Hull City are keen to lure the midfielder over to England this summer to bolster their options in the middle of the park. It has been a slow start to the transfer window for the Championship side as they now look to bring in some new faces.

Zambrano, 20, was on Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth’s radar in the January transfer window, as per the Daily Mail, whilst the same source suggested Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion have kept tabs on his progress over in South America.

In this latest update regarding his future, HullLive claim the Tigers are trying to snap him up ahead of the next campaign. First up for them is a home clash against Bristol City next Saturday, followed by a Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about Zambrano…

Early career

Zambrano was born in Santo Domingo de los Colorados in Ecuador, which has a population of 441,583. His middle name is Steven.

He started his career in the same academy as Chelsea star Moisés Caicedo at Colorados Jaipadida.

The youngster then featured for América de Quito before stepping up into the first-team at L.D.U Quito.

L.D.U Quito breakthrough

Zambrano made his first-team debut in April 2022 in an Ecuadorian Serie A clash against Cumbayo.

He hasn’t looked back since and has made 58 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with a single goal.

The Ecuador youth international helped his current side win the league title and Copa Sudamericana last year.

As well as his links to Luton Town, Bournemouth and Manchester United, HITC Sport reported in January that Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers and Celtic have also kept tabs on his progress in South America.

Zambrano is valued at £2.4million on Transfermarkt.

Where would he fit in at Hull City

He would bolster Hull City’s midfield department and compete with Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater and Xavier Simons for a place in their starting XI.

Tim Walter is keen to bring in some signings and has said in a recent interview with i News: “At the moment we have eight or nine players, the rest are young, they have a good quality but need time to develop, especially for the Championship. So we need, maybe, 10 more.”

He added: “At the beginning, before I took the job, I had a really good conversation with them (ownership) and it was open.

“I’m not 100 per cent German so maybe that fits better for the Turkish mentality. My grandfather was Hungarian and my other grandfather was Ukrainian so I have kind of different mentalities in myself too.”