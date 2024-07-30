‘They’ll be after him’ – Hull City want Birmingham City target from Fulham according to reporter

Hull City are keen on Fulham striker Jay Stansfield and will be ‘after’ him if he becomes available, as per HullLive reporter Baz Cooper on the 1904 Club podcast.

Hull City are interested in landing the forward on loan in this window as they look to bolster their attacking department. They are preparing for the start of the new Championship and face Bristol City on the opening day next weekend.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Stansfield, 21, spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and is wanted back by the Midlands outfit, despite the fact they are now in League One. Football Insider claimed last week that the Blues are in talks over a potential deal.

In this latest update regarding the player, journalist Cooper has said the Tigers are also in the frame for his signature. Speaking on the latest addition of the 1904 Club podcast, he said: “Jay Stansfield is a player they really like. They’ve looked at him for a period of time now, not just this summer. I think he’s been on their list for quite a long time.”

He added:“That is a deal that a lot of clubs (want) and I think City will be involved in that. If Stansfield comes up later in the window for loan, they’ll be after him.”

Hull City eye Fulham striker

Hull City need a new attacker to compete with Oscar Estupinan, who is back from his time in Brazil at Bahia. They have a few vacancies to fill up front following Liam Delap, Noah Ohio, Billy Sharp and Aaron Connolly’s exits.

Stansfield would fit the bill for the East Yorkshire club. He made 47 appearances for Birmingham City in the last campaign and scored 13 goals in all competitions.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

The youngster joined Fulham in 2019 from Exeter City and ended up going back on loan to the Grecians in 2022.

He scored nine goals in 39 matches for the third tier team before linking up with Birmingham City.

The England youth international proved with the Blues last term that he can be a handful in the Championship.

Stansfield has played eight times for Fulham’s first-team so far in his career, finding the net once.

His chances of breaking into their starting XI in the Premier League are slim so another temporary exit would boost his development.

What next for Hull City target?

Stansfield fate lies in the hands of Fulham and ex-Hull City boss Marco Silva needs to weigh up what is best for him now.

It would be a surprise to see him drop down two leagues to re-join Birmingham City, despite the fact they are heavily backed financially these days.