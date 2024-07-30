Hull City edging closer to ambitious signing of player previously scouted by Premier League clubs

Hull City are ‘edging closer’ to the signing of midfielder Oscar Zambrano from L.D.U Quito, according to a report by HullLive

Hull City are working on a deal to lure the Ecuador youth international to England this summer. They are preparing for the start of the new Championship season under new boss Tim Walter.

Zambrano, 20, is being tipped for a bright future in the game. He was on the radar of Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth in the last January transfer window and has also been scouted by Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion, according to a report by the Daily Mail this past winter.

In this latest update regarding his future by HullLive, the Tigers are hoping to land his signature in an ambitious deal. They are in need of some reinforcements as they prepare for their opening day clash at home to Bristol City next Saturday.

Hull City eyeing new midfielder

Zambrano could be seen by Hull City as a long-term option in the middle of the park.

Walter needs some more options in that department and the youngster would compete with Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater and Xavier Simons if he was to join.

The Tigers have a void to fill following Tyler Morton’s return to Liverpool, whilst they also cut ties with Greg Docherty, who has since joined Charlton Athletic in League One.

Zambrano played for Colorados Jaipadida and América de Quito before linking up with L.D.U Quito.

He has since broken into their first-team and has made 58 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with a single goal.

The prospect helped his current team win the Liga Pro Ecuador Serie A and Copa Sudamericana last year.

What next for Hull City target?

Hull City will be hoping to get some deals over the line over the next few days.

They have had a quiet window so far, with only Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh coming through the door from Luton Town and Leeds United respectively.

The Tigers have two more friendlies to get through first against Fiorentina and Reading before their Bristol City match on 10th August.