Hull City cast eyes over goalkeeper on trial

Hull City are taking a look at an unnamed trialist at the moment, as detailed in a report by i News

Hull City are in need of a new stopper following Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram’s exits to Birmingham City and Oxford United this summer. They are preparing for the start of the new Championship season and face Bristol City at home in their first game next weekend.

The Tigers’ current number one is Ivor Pandur, who joined in the January transfer window from Fortuna Sittard. However, the 24-year-old is yet to make a competitive appearance and could do with some competition.

In this latest update regarding the club’s hunt for a ‘keeper, i News report someone is currently training. It remains to be seen at this stage who the player is though.

Tim Walter has delved into the market so far to bring in full-backs Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh from Luton Town and Leeds United.

It would be a risk for Hull City to head into the new campaign with Pandur as their first choice. Although he is still young, he lacks experience and they need an alternative option.

The Tigers looked at former Fulham man Marek Rodak, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon, along with Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County, but he has gone to Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the 1904 Club podcast, BBC reporter David Burns has urged Walter to try and get Karl Darlow from Leeds United (as per HullLive): “I’d be ringing (Karl Darlow). I got a tweet on Saturday from Regan Slater’s dad suggesting they ring Karl Darlow, I would agree with that, he’s just sitting on the bench at Leeds.”

As well as Pandur, Hull City have Timothee Lo-Tutala and Harvey Cartwright as other options between the sticks. They are both young though and it is yet to be known whether they will be loaned out again.

What next for Hull City

The Tigers have seen a whole host of players leave over recent times. Key trio Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves and Ozan Tufan have gone, whilst loanees like Liam Delap, Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton went back to their parent clubs.

Their squad is threadbare at the moment and they need to bring in reinforcements to bolster their ranks.

The goalkeeper position isn’t the only department that needs strengthening. They could do with another midfielder, as well as a couple of wingers and strikers.