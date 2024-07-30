Hull City agree deal to sign West Brom striker for £3m

Hull City are preparing for another season in the Championship.

This time they are under the management of Tim Walter after Liam Rosenior was dismissed for finishing 7th last season.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

They will be joined in the second tier by West Brom who finished inside the top six but failed to beat Southampton who went on to achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

Thomas-Asante, 25, scored 11 and assisted two in 41 Championship outings last season.

The former Salford City striker has been at the Hawthorns since 2022 after impressing in the fourth tier.

Reports broke yesterday claiming Hull City had launched a bid for the striker, a fee of around £2.5m was mentioned.

Now, Football Insider state that a £3m deal has been agreed between the two Championship clubs after the Tigers upped their initial offer to secure their top target.

A solid addition

Hull City have seen several key men depart this summer and replacing them was never going to be easy.

Thomas-Asante offers a good option up top and he has proven already that he is more than capable of performing at this level.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Carlos Corberan’s side are losing a good player from their ranks and it will be interesting to see how they react to this with about a month left of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old English-born, Ghana international will hope his goals can help fire the Tigers towards a top six finish this season, but it won’t be easy as their squad doesn’t look as strong as it did this time 12 months ago.

The season ahead

Both clubs will have similar aims this year.

Corberan will be hoping to make it back-to-back top six finishes for his side and the Spanish boss will want to go one step further and get over the line this time around.

West Brom have been in the Championship since 2021 and their absence from the top flight is becoming longer than many thought it would be at first.

Hull City have been in the second tier since 2017 and they have had an up and down time in the division.

They do now appear to be on the right path, but there is a chance they struggle given the summer window they’ve had so far. However, Thomas-Asante is a good pick up and he should bring goals to the Tigers if utilised right.

The season gets underway in just under two weeks time. Hull City begin their campaign with a home clash against Bristol City, meanwhile West Brom travel to Loftus Road to face QPR.