Former West Brom and Sunderland boss in talks ahead of shock new job

West Brom and Sunderland former boss Steve Bruce is being lined up to take over Jamaica’s national team, as per the Daily Mail

West Brom and Sunderland are both competing in the Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s Baggies finished inside the top six last season, but lost in the semi final of the play-offs to the eventual winners Southampton.

Sunderland struggled finishing 16th, but there is hope that under Regis Le Bris this time around things will get better for the Black Cats.

Bruce is a well known figure in the Championship. He has also managed Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United.

However, now for the first time in his career he could be set to move outside of England for work.

Reports are suggesting he has held talks with the Jamaica national team and a decision is expected in the next ten days.

A strange appointment

Bruce is a highly experienced boss, but it will come as a surprise for many fans across England to see him on the verge of this job.

He has won just 36 games in his last 129 outings on the touchline.

However, it is probably a sensible move for Bruce if he doesn’t want to retire yet. He was always unlikely to get another job in England, particularly in the top two tiers and this opportunity allows him a chance to stay involved in the game at the top level with maybe less stress than a club job brings.

The season ahead

Five of Bruce’s former clubs will be competing in the Championship this season.

All five of those clubs will have high hopes for the upcoming campaign. The aforementioned West Brom and Sunderland will be hoping to be in top six contention.

Sheffield United could look for an immediate return to the Premier League, whilst rivals Sheffield Wednesday will look to climb into the top half after their relegation battle last season.

Hull City narrowly missed out on the top six last time around and will be hopeful of going one step further this season, but their transfer business so far suggests they may need to go back before they climb forward.

There is still four weeks left of the transfer window and it will be interesting to see which clubs make what moves and which sides get off to the best starts when the campaign gets underway in less than two weeks.