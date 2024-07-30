Update emerges on rumoured Derby County interest in Sunderland fringe man

Derby County are in the market for more new recruits after a fruitful summer transfer window to date.

The midfield has been an area of real focus for Paul Warne. Several high profile departures at the end of last season paved the way for fresh faces to come in, and new names have continued to be linked with moves to Pride Park.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Among those mentioned on Monday evening was Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton. The Rams arre of course familiar with him from his brief loan spell at the start of last season, which was hampered by injury.

However, amid claims of interest in a reunion, Derbyshire Live has said otherwise.

They state that Derby County are not in the running to sign the 25-year-old this summer. Blackpool, another former loan club of Embleton’s, had also been said keen on the midfielder, though it remains to be seen if that link meets the same fate.

Embleton has his sights set on a fresh start after recovering from injury and with a year left on his contract, a move could come to fruition.

No Rams reunion

Embleton only played twice for Derby County before injury struck during his previous loan. So upon their return to the Championship, a permanent reunion with the midfielder was not something many fans were calling for despite his talent.

The midfielder has performed well in the Championship and stood out in League One with Blackpool and the Black Cats. His Derby stay just didn’t go as hoped though, so it seems like one best left in the past.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

For the Tangerines though, this could be a great move. Embleton is familiar with life at Bloomfield Road and he’d be returning to a level he has thrived at in his bid to find a fresh start.

Time will tell just where he ends up though as a move from the Stadium of Light awaits.

The right time for Embleton

With a glut of midfield talents on the books on Wearside, it seems unlikely that Embleton breaks into the plans of new boss Regis Le Bris ahead of this season.

He’s proven himself as a talented midfielder, so he would be wasted watching on from the bench. Moving elsewhere could give him the fresh start he deserves after another tough campaign with injuries.

With a year left on his deal, this affords Sunderland the chance to get a fee for his services if they wish too.

Derby County may not come calling, but many will back Embleton to get a decent move this summer.