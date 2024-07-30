Chesterfield cast eyes over free agent on trial

Chesterfield are taking a look at goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on trial following his exit from Burton Albion , as per a report by the Derbyshire Times

Chesterfield are casting their eyes over the stopper as they weigh up a potential swoop. They were promoted from the National League last season after winning the title and are gearing up for life back in the Football League under the guidance of former Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Blackman, 30, cut ties with Burton Albion at the end of the last campaign after they decided not to extend his stay. He officially became a free agent in late June and has been considering his options over recent times.

In this latest update by the Derbyshire Times, he is training with the Spirerites and could play for them in their upcoming friendly clash against Scunthorpe United of the National League North on Friday.

Chesterfield consider free agent

Chesterfield need another senior ‘keeper to compete with Ryan Boot for their number one spot.

The Derbyshire Times‘ report mentions the fact they eyed Sam Hornby after he left Colchester United. However, he has recently joined Walsall.

Image courtesy of: ALAN WALTER/REUTERS.

Blackman could fit the bill for the Spirerites and is an experienced player.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Chelsea and represented the Premier League club at various different youth levels.

The ex-England youth international never played for the first-team at Stamford Bridge but gained experience out on loan at Middlesbrough, Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Bristol Rovers and Rotherham United, as well as Östersunds FK and Vitesse.

Blackman left Chelsea in 2021 on a permanent basis for the first time and has since played for Los Angeles FC, Huddersfield Town, Exeter City and Burton Albion.

What next for Chesterfield

Chesterfield will have a decision to make about whether to offer the player a move.

Their first game of the 2024/25 season is a home clash against Swindon Town next Friday, before a Carabao Cup away trip to Derby County.

They need to get through their upcoming friendly against Scunthorpe United first and foremost.