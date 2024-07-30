Cardiff City target Dutchman amid contract termination talks

Cardiff City are looking to sign Anwar El Ghazi as talks take place over the termination of his Mainz deal, according to reporter Anthony Joseph

Cardiff City have made two additions this summer, both of which have been free transfers, and the Bluebirds are now hopeful of adding a third.

According to reporter Anthony Joseph, former Everton winger El Ghazi is in talks to terminate his contract with Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05 in order to pursue a move to the Welsh side.

Mainz winger Anwar El Ghazi is in talks to terminate his contract to pursue a move to Cardiff City.



The former Everton & Aston Villa player won a wrongful dismissal case against the German club at the Labour Court of Mainz earlier this month.



Erol Bulut recruited Chris Willock from QPR earlier in the window and followed it up by adding ex-Aston Villa man Callum Chambers to his roster.

Fellow ex-Villa ace El Ghazi could soon join Willock and Chambers through the door at the Cardiff City Stadium in what could prove to be an exciting addition for the Championship outfit.

This follows the 29-year-old winning a wrongful dismissal case against his German suitors at the Labour Court of Mainz earlier this month.

A great coup for Cardiff City

The Bluebirds have been shrewd with their business so far this summer, albeit a fairly quiet transfer window, adding quality and experience at a low cost.

El Ghazi, capped twice by the Netherlands, would highlight Cardiff’s fresh approach from recent seasons.

A graduate of the world-famous Ajax academy, the tall forward made a century of appearances for the Eredivisie giants before moving to Lille in 2017.

After a year in France, the Dutchman was sent on loan to Aston Villa. His loan spell was a success as he helped his new side win promotion to the Premier League, scoring what turned out to be a decisive goal in their 2-1 victory over Derby County in the play-off final.

His deal was made permanent at Villa Park in 2019, though he joined Everton on loan in 2022 and made the move to PSV later that year.

Following one season back in the Dutch top flight, he signed for Mainz but managed just three appearances before being exempt from the squad.

A fresh start for El Ghazi

Having failed to settle since his Villa departure, Cardiff City could provide El Ghazi with a new place to call home.

A Champions League and Europa League goal scorer, his talent is unquestionable and he will no doubt have a point to prove for his next club.

At 29 years of age, the winger still has a good number of years ahead of him that the Bluebirds will be hoping to benefit from.

Should things go to plan, he could be in line to make his debut in just under two weeks’ time when Cardiff City host Sunderland to kickstart the new campaign.