Burnley reach agreement to sell 31-year-old to Turkey

Burnley are gearing up for another year in the Championship after their Premier League return was cut early after one season.

The Clarets won the second tier title in 2022/23 under Vincent Kompany, but the Belgian boss couldn’t recreate their success in the top flight and has since left for Bayern Munich.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Scott Parker is now the man tasked with promoting Burnley once again and hopefully re-establishing them back as a top tier club.

Weghorst, 31, has had three spells away from Turf Moor on loan since joining the club in 2021.

His first was at Besiktas where he scored eight in 16 league games, then came a move to Manchester United where he managed just one assist in 17 Premier League outings and last season he was in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, scoring seven in 28.

He has just one year left on his Burnley contract and a move away this summer always seemed the likely outcome. Trabzonspor registered their interest in the striker earlier this summer, and now it seems an agreement has finally been reached with a medical now pending.

🚨 Trabzonspor, Wout Weghorst ile anlaşmaya vardı. Oyuncu sağlık kontrolü için kulüplerin anlaşmasını bekliyor. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) July 30, 2024

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A failed transfer

The 31-year-old seemingly had no interest in playing for Burnley when they were relegated and he didn’t particularly perform well for the Clarets in the Premier League before their fate was sealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS.

A permanent move away is by far and out the best thing for the club and it will allow them to fully move on from this saga.

Over the summer, Weghorst was part of the Netherlands’ EUROs campaign and he once again popped up with a crucial goal off the bench for his nation.

Trabzonspor allows him the chance to play top flight football and secure his future further with a longer contract, and the wages saved by Burnley could help them heading into the final months of the transfer window.

The season ahead

Parker has two promotions under his belt as boss so far in his career. Fulham and Bournemouth both earned their way into the Premier League under the Englishman and he will be hoping to add Burnley to that list this season.

Once again this season, Burnley will have a more than capable squad for this level of football and it will be hoped that they make no mistake in achieving promotion this season.

However, things could still change between now and deadline day and the club must be ready to react if any of their key players are tempted away in the coming weeks.

Burnley begin their Championship season with an away trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town, a fixture which was a top flight one last season.